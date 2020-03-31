Kanawha County coronavirus cases increase to 36

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Kanawha County has increased to 36, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday.

Health officials reported 31 positive cases on Monday.

Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director, said the county has been following an upward trend.

“It’s been a slow trend, so I do not think we’re anywhere near peak,” she added.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources announced 162 confirmed cases earlier Tuesday, noting only 31 cases in Kanawha County.

Young said the state is overrun with data from 55 counites and invited people to check the department’s website — http://kchdwv.org/ — for real-time information.