Kanawha County Commissioners certify election results of local races

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has certified the election results of local and county races.

Commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler met Thursday as the Board of Canvassers for the May Primary Election. Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick told commissioners that no one came to their office to ask for a recount.

“You guys did a great job,” Salango said to McCormick and her staff. “I didn’t have any complaints about early voting or community voting.”

Putnam County declared their results soon after Kanawha County did last week following the election. Fayette County only recently declared so election results in Montgomery will not be certified until next week. Statewide races are also expected to be certified next week when the Commission meets again Thursday, May 30.

“I’d like to say my office did wonderful,” said McCormick. “I think everything went really smooth.”

When the Commission meets again next week, they will also announce who will fill the current vacant seat.

The Commission also approved an emergency motion to upgrade the fencing at the Shawnee Sports Complex following the shooting that happened close by on Sunday. County Manager Jennifer Herrald said they have bids out for the improvements now but they estimate the cost will be between $15,000 and $20,000.