Kanawha County Commission worried about rising jail costs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is raising concerns over the increasing local cost of operating local jails.

Commissioners discussed the rising cost during their meeting last week, noting the daily per diem rate is $48.25 with the rate expected to increase by 14% to nearly $55. The change would add up to an additional $36,000 a month to the county jail bill.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said county commissions approve their budgets in February ahead of the fiscal year beginning in July.

“It’s not in our budget. It makes our budget unconstitutional,” he said.

Carper said state legislators promised county commissions a decrease in jail bills amid the coronavirus pandemic, with lawmakers noting difficulties across the state in government bodies paying local jail bills.

The commission agreed to contact state lawmakers about rising costs and addressing rising costs.

“We’re going to have to cut something or at the very least put it in the budget,” he said.

The new rate is slated to go into effect in July.