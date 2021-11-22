Kanawha County Commission warns of property tax amendment, possible effects on library

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Election Day in the 2022 general election may be less than a year away, but the Kanawha County Commission is sharing its concerns with a proposed constitutional amendment affecting property taxes.

If voters approve the amendment to the West Virginia Constitution, the state Legislature would be allowed to alter taxes that businesses pay on inventory, machinery and equipment. The changes may also apply to individual automobile taxes.

The commission hosted members of the Kanawha County Public Library and its board during the commission’s meeting last week. According to Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe, changes to the existing tax structure would cause a $900,000 reduction to the library’s levy every year.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper expressed his belief that voters will approve the amendment.

“I guess my new nickname around here will be Chicken Little or the town crier,” he said. “Anybody that thinks I’m wrong on this is delusional. It’s going to pass. The question is what will happen.”

Remarks to library leaders happened as renovation work continues at the downtown Charleston branch and officials look for a new bookmobile. A replacement vehicle will cost as much as $119,000.

“The reason I bring this up is because I think your board might want to take a look at this,” he said. “We believe our numbers are 100% rock solid, and that’s a big hit on a budget, I would think.”

Both chambers of the state legislature approved the amendment during this year’s regular legislative session.