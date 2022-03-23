Kanawha County Commission to discuss West Side voting location during Thursday meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission’s meeting on Thursday will partially focus on attention directed toward a community voting location on Charleston’s West Side.

The county commission in February approved establishing a voting location at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond County building on Virginia Street West despite objections from local Republicans. The commission voted to establish the voting location in an open session following multiple hours of debate and public comments.

The State Election Commission has advised Secretary of State Mac Warner to seek a legal opinion on a rule that states county party executive leaders must approve early voting locations. The State Election Commission is also scheduled to meet Thursday, in which members will discuss early voting locations.

The Kanawha County Commission’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.