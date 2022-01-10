Kanawha County Commission to consider CAS Cable agreement later this month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has signaled support for allowing CAS Cable to offer internet, cable and telephone services in the county.

The commission held a public hearing on a related franchise agreement during its meeting last Thursday, in which commissioners heard from a representative with the Parkersburg company. Commissioners said they have not received a complaint about allowing CAS Cable in the county.

“We receive many requests from constituents asking us what we can do for broadband infrastructure. I think that’s a task that, unfortunately, the county with our finances can’t handle sometimes, but this is one of those things that we can do to hopefully increase the services of all the competitors,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said.

According to operations manager Lisa Wilkinson, CAS Cable would first offer services in the Sissonville area.

“Our intention is to continue to grow,” she said. “We’ve grown for 45 years, and we hope to continue to grow for another 45. Our intention is to bring our services all over the county.”

CAS Cable is also looking to offer services in Charleston and South Charleston. The Charleston City Council will consider the company’s franchise agreement with the city at a later date; the council’s Select Committee on Cable Franchise recommended approval during its Jan. 3 meeting.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the commission will consider the franchise agreement at its Jan. 20 meeting.