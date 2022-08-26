Kanawha County Commission surpasses $250K in flood-related expenses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has surpassed $250,000 in expenses in connection to last week’s flooding in Kanawha County’s eastern communities.

More than 300 residents of Campbells Creek, Hughes Creek and surrounding areas have submitted claims related to debris and the impact of the Aug. 15 flood.

“This is a difficult flood,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “It’s just strange because it’s spread out, it’s in different places, and nobody’s paid attention to it.”

A state of emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties remains in effect; Gov. Jim Justice issued such an order shortly after the flood. The governor on Tuesday told reporters his office will pursue a federal disaster declaration for areas recently affected by high water.

The expenses are focused on five areas:

— Tipping fees, $12,502.

— Rodney Loftis & Son Consulting, $50,000.

— Supplies, $26,744.

— Repairs to Ken Ellison Memorial Park, $135,000.

— Repairs to Charleston Northeast Little League Ballpark, $35,000.

Damages to Ken Ellison Memorial Park include shelters built in the 1960s. The ballpark’s concession stand equipment was destroyed by high water.

Carper noted the flood has depleted the commission’s emergency fund. The body will consider replenishing the fund during its Sept. 8 meeting.