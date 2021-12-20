Kanawha County Commission sets goals for legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper noted during the commission’s meeting last week that the body’s annual legislative agenda can have as many as 17 items for state lawmakers to consider.

For the regular legislative session to begin next month, the commission reduced the number to six to focus on the most pressing issues.

“We decided to really hone it down because the chips are on the table this session,” he said during the meeting.

The West Virginia Legislature will begin its regular session on Jan. 12. Lawmakers will meet for 60 days and discuss various legislative issues.

The commission wants to push lawmakers to take action on a proposed constitutional amendment; voters will have to approve allowing the state Legislature to alter taxes that businesses pay on inventory, machinery and equipment. Commissioners are concerned about how the changes could impact local levies.

Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe said the change would impact one-third of the revenue received by the county, Kanawha County Schools and other agencies.

Carper said the commission is making efforts to build support for changing the proposal.

“I’ve had calls now with Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate, including some leadership. They’re beginning to realize what we’ve been saying is exactly accurate, although when you talk to other governments, they’re not paying attention to this,” he said. “They’re going to pretty soon.”

Carper also proposed supporting legislation changing the requirement for passing county levies; 60% of voters must approve such levy for proposals to take effect.

The commission is also backing the creation of a retirement system for emergency dispatch workers, the establishment of limits on utility costs, adjusting the per diem jail rate at local jails, and moving the date for when counties will begin collecting taxes on transferring property.