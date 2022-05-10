Kanawha County Commission set to public hearings on ATV ordinance

BELLE, W.Va. — Beginning on Wednesday, citizens of Kanawha County will have the ability to express their thoughts and feelings on laws for ATVs use on roadways.

Wednesday marks the first of four public hearings in the county hosted by the Kanawha County Commission. The event takes place at Belle Town Hall at 1100 E Dupont Ave in Belle from 5:30-7 p.m.

The commission will be receiving public comments on removing or adjusting the content of its ATV ordinance to permit some ATV use on public roads. The discussion will include, but not be limited to, riding hours, specific locations, and other restrictions.

Commissioner Ben Salango told 580-WCHS the current ordinance has been in the books since 2004 and does not allow ATV on non-municipality roadways. He said it needs to be reevaluated.

“ATVs are much safer now than they were back then. We now have side by sides and other types of offroad vehicles you can drive. We’re looking to see if our ordinance is outdated and whether it needs to be adjusted so we can work on our outdoor recreation plan,” Salango said.

The Upper Kanawha Valley Recreation Plan, The Valley, is meant to be a way to bring hiking, biking, ATVing, horseback riding, and kayaking to the Upper Kanawha Valley area. The plan was unveiled April 2021 and was meant to spur economic development.

Salango said the reconsideration of the ATV ordinance will happen as the commission attempts to move forward with the outdoor recreation plan, but it needs to be as safe as possible.

“A lot of people want to be able to rent a house or cabin and drive to a trail head instead of having to tow the ATV or side-by-side and put in on a trailer,” Slaango said of how a change to the ordinance could attract visitors.

The Kanawha County Planning Commission will be receiving public comment on other dates:

May 12th- Sharon Dawes Elementary, 5118 Cabin Creek Road, Miami, WV 5:30-7:00 p.m.

May 16th- Clendenin Community Center, 103 1st Avenue, Clendenin, 25045 5:30-7:00 p.m.

May 19th- Hansford Center, 500 Washington St, St Albans, WV 25177 5:30-7:00 p.m.

“We want to hear your opinions, we want to hear your thoughts on allowing ATVs and side by sides on public roadways. We want to see on what your thoughts are on the plan in regards to recreational tourism,” Salango said.

Salango added there will be a public vote after the hearings.

The commission plans to release another portion of the outdoor plan in the coming weeks, the Jeep trails.