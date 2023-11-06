Kanawha County Commission request burn ban from state Division of Forestry following forest fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Warming temperatures and low humidity have created perfect conditions for forest fires in recent days.

Kanawha County 911 has received numerous calls for heavy smoke in eastern Kanawha County. Officials say the smoke is being caused by fires in the Cabin Creek area between 500 and 1,000 acres. The Division of Forestry and local volunteer companies are monitoring the fires and working to get them under control.

The Kanawha County Commission has penned a letter to Division of Forestry Director Jeremmy Jones asking for a ban on all open burning until the region gets measurable rainfall.

“The forecast notes dry weather is expected through Thursday, which only exacerbates the situation. We have grave concerns that additional forest fires will occur,” wrote the County Commission in its correspondence to the Forestry Director.

State code bans any outdoor burning between the hours of 7am and 5pm. through December 31st. The Commission is asking for a total burning ban until the conditions improve.