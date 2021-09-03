Kanawha County Commission recognizes first programs of vaccination effort

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Eight Kanawha County extracurricular clubs received rewards during the Kanawha County Commission’s Thursday meeting for having most of their members vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Commissioners approved the creation of the Kanawha Together Every Activity Matters Vaccinate program at its Aug. 12 meeting. School sports teams, squads and bands are eligible to receive financial incentives if the group reaches a 90% vaccination rate. Middle school, high school and university programs are eligible for the voluntary effort.

Commissioner Ben Salango said he hopes the program encourages other students to get vaccinated.

“Back in school, they’re exposed. Many of them haven’t had their shot,” he said.

“The Kanawha TEAMS program was started a couple of weeks ago here at the commission with the idea of keeping our kids safe, keeping them healthy and keeping them on the field. I saw firsthand what it does to kids when they have to sit home when school is canceled, games are canceled, everyone’s hitting their phone refresh on Thursday to determine whether or not they are going to play on the weekend … We didn’t want that to happen again.”

Payments range from $2,500 to $10,000 and depend on the group’s size:

— University of Charleston women’s soccer team; $5,000.

— University of Charleston men’s volleyball team; $5,000.

— John Adams Middle School cheerleading team; $2,500.

— Capital High School girls’ soccer team; $5,000.

— Capital High School lacrosse team; $5,000.

— Capital High School dance company; $2,500.

— Capital High School VIPs show choir; $5,000.

— Capital High School marching band; $7,500.

The University of Charleston men’s volleyball team was the only team recognized Thursday for having a 100% vaccination rate.