Kanawha County Commission recognizes challenges to PEIA switch; commissioners establish proposal for employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a deadline to pass a budget at the end of the month, the Kanawha County Commission notes it will be difficult to switch to Public Employees Insurance Agency plans by the start of the next fiscal year.

The commission on Thursday discussed the proposal to move from self-insured Blue Cross Blue Shield plans amid rising health care costs.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said there will be a cost if the switch is delayed. A deadline to switch to PEIA is May 1, more than a month after the March 28 deadline of submitting the budget to the state.

Carper stressed it is more important to go through the transition efficiently rather than rush the process.

“What we are going to do, not try to do, is protect our employees to try to hold down the ever-rising costs of health care,” he said. “If we do nothing, we know it goes up.”

The commission estimates health care costs are expected to increase by $700,000 annually if no action is taken.

Commissioners agreed on a proposal for employees to discuss; seven plans will be available to policyholders, including two options in which the county will subsidize premiums by 80%. One of the plans, Plan C, includes a health savings account

Carper said the savings from the switch to PEIA will cover related costs.

“It’s really that simple,” he said.

County employees have met twice so far to discuss the possible switch though without a proposed plan. Carper said while the reaction has initially been mixed, he believes employees will benefit from the change.

“This is important to a mother who has children. This is important to a wife and her spouse may be ill. It is important to a young deputy that may get hurt on the job,” he said. “It is important to people that we get this right.”

A third meeting will take place during the week of March 16. The commission will hold its next general meeting on March 19.