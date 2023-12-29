Kanawha County Commission receives first opioid settlement check

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cities and counties across West Virginia are beginning to receive their first direct payments from opioid settlement funds.

The Kanawha County Commission received a $2.9 million settlement check Thursday. Commission President Kent Carper said it’s the first time in history local governments are receiving a direct share in these types of cases.

“Unlike the tobacco settlement and many other settlements, which go to the state, this goes directly to counties and cities,” Carper said.

The cities and counties filed their own lawsuits against drug makers and distributors in connection with the opioid epidemic. The cases settled along with state cases. A memorandum of understanding allows for direct payments along with allocations from the West Virginia First Foundation.

Carper said his county and others have discretion on how the direct payments can be spent. Kanawha County could reimburse itself for what it spent on jail bills related to the opioid epidemic, enforcement needs along with mitigation of damages caused by the widespread drug use. The commission will discuss the possibilities at its next meeting scheduled for Jan. 11.

Carper said the important thing is counties can make their own decisions.

“A lot of times these funds go directly to the state and we have to go get in line and ask for our money back. Here, this portion of the settlement, albeit fairly small compared to what the state gets, goes directly to counties. There’s a reason for this,” Carper said.

According to a news release from the commission, “As part of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding, a quarter of the settlement dollars will be distributed directly to local governments around the state.”

The Mercer County Commission recently announced it had received $1.9 million in its first settlement check. It plans to set up a task force to discuss the best ways to spend the money.

The new West Virginia First Foundation has met a few times and is in the process of choosing an executive director. WV First will distribute nearly 73% of approximately $1 billion in settlement funds.

Carper added Thursday he’s concerned about the foundation in its first few months of existence.

“So far every meeting they’ve had they’ve gone behind closed doors and I’m going to bring that up to them,” Carper said. “I am concerned about that.”

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and state Auditor J.B. McCuskey announced an agreement in the past week that will use the resources of the Auditor’s Office to make sure the settlement funds are spent properly.

Morrisey sent a letter to Carper explaining the agreement.

