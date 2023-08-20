Kanawha County Commission projects six-figure savings for next fiscal year from jail bill

The House of Delegates and state Senate passed several corrections-based bills including a measure, SB 1010, that calls on the state Supreme Court to come up with pretrial inmate release programs for non-violent misdemeanor offenders. A second bill, SB 1007, requires the state’s larger cities to reimburse counties for up to five days of regional jail fees for those arrested by municipal police.

“I never thought it would pass,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said about the reimbursement bill. “They’ve been trying to pass that bill forever.”

Carper said he has his doubts about whether the larger municipalities will pay the reimbursement to counties. Carper said it would be difficult to collect.

“What are we going to do, sue them?”

Now, the commission will discuss over time what to do with the money saved and how to disperse it. Carper said they will keep track of the money that’s saved month-over-month.

“There’s no point in setting $700,000 in a jail fund if we don’t use it for some good purpose,” said Carper. He mentioned possibly using some of the savings to finance the purchase of body-cameras for sheriff’s deputies.

Fellow Commissioner Lance Wheeler said he was surprised by the projected savings.

“It’s saving taxpayers money here, which is always a good thing,” Wheeler said. “If we’re surprised by these numbers, the state might also be surprised.”

Kanawha County’s regional jail bill for July came out to be $255,291.

The legislature put a cap on regional jail per diem fees at $48.25 per day through a bill passed in 2022. Before that, per diems were more than $54.