Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper admitted to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper was admitted to the Charleston Area Medical Center Wednesday.

According to a release put out by the commission, Craper is “dealing with personal health issues.”

Carper released a statement saying, “Doctors have assured me a positive outcome. I chose CAMC because I have the utmost faith in their ability.”

Commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler also commented on Carper: “Our thoughts are with Kent and his family during this time. We would like to wish him a speedy recovery and ask to give him and his family privacy at this time.”