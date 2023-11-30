Kanawha County Commission, Parks and Rec to host Christmas at Coonskin for the second year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Christmas is coming a little early at Coonskin Park this Friday.

The Kanawha County Commission is partnering with the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation to bring the 2nd annual “Christmas at Coonskin” Friday, Dec. 1 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said it’s a free event that will feature a variety of food and festive activities.

“We started this event last year as a way to provide an opportunity for adults and their children to come and see Santa Claus,” Wheeler said. “We’re excited to have it again this year.”

A Christmas tree lighting will take place around 5:30 p.m. right outside of the clubhouse at the park.

Inside the clubhouse, several school groups will be greeting people with baked goods and raffle basket sales, and the commission will be selling pepperoni rolls. There will also be free hot chocolate, chocolate milk, and candy canes being provided during the event.

Guests will get to take a ride on Hoppy’s Little Express through the Coonskin Christmas Lights.

Wheeler said kids will get a chance to see Santa himself and present him with their Christmas wish lists.

“The real Santa Claus will be making an appearance to talk to all of the little boys and girls, and I’m told that even if the line is past 9:30 Santa Claus will stay to listen to every single child,” he said.

As part of the event, the Kanawha County Commission will also be host to the Courthouse Kindness for Kids toy drive in honor of the late Judge Joanna Tabit. Toy donations only will be accepted.

Wheeler said the event is a way for families to come together with the community to ring in the Christmas season.

“The Kanawha County Commission, the Parks and Rec, we do these things for the kids,” he said. “This is for the adults to see this experience with their children, and to just have a full night of fun and holiday cheer.”

People can also bring winter coats to donate to the United Way Coat Drive to help those in need.