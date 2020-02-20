Kanawha County Commission opposes Senate tax plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday came out swinging against the state Senate’s tax proposal.

Commissioners of West Virginia’s largest county announced its opposition to the two-bill plan, arguing the elimination of the property tax on machinery and equipment with increases of the sales tax and tax on tobacco and vaping products would hurt local governments.

The Senate proposal would cut the machinery, equipment and inventory tax — totaling $100 million — and allow lawmakers to eliminate property taxes on vehicles and trailers, another $200 million.

The second part of the plan would increase the state sales tax a half-percent to 6.5% and raise the cigarette tax by 80 cents a pack. Taxes on other tobacco products and vaping items would also increase. The changes would generate an estimated $200 million.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said last week on MetroNews “Talkline” the remaining money would consist of budget cuts and economic growth stemming from the elimination of the taxes.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the proposal would force local governments to cut their budgets.

“They’re saying, ‘Don’t worry, future Legislatures will make up the shortfall.’ That’s the same promise they’ve given the teachers. That’s the same promise when they told us they’d take care of our roads, highways and bridges,” he said. “There’s never enough money.”

The commission stressed the possible financial effects on municipalities, including the loss of $22.7 million that would go to Kanawha County law enforcement agencies.

“Cities and counties run fire protection, ambulances and do the large work of law enforcement,” he said.

Other losses noted by the commission were $9.4 million for Kanawha County cities, including $4.1 million to Charleston.

Carper said commissioners have spoken to state lawmakers about the proposal, which would need two-thirds of the Legislature and voter approval to go into effect.

“Their numbers just don’t add up. Even under their own program, it’s going to be broke in 20 years. This is a recipe for hurting public safety,” he argued.

The Senate Finance Committee passed the bill on Monday. Senators are scheduled to take up the measure on second reading Friday.