Kanawha County Commission meets Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Commission will meet for the second time this month on Thursday with another loaded agenda.

Kanawha County Commissioners Ben Salango, Lance Wheeler and Commission President Kent Carper plan to further discuss how additional space will be tacked on at the Judicial Building in Charleston to create room for the three new magistrates added in Kanawha County.

An Architectural company has been selected to work on the project after being chosen by a five-person committee who conducted the interviews.

There may also be renovations coming to the visiting judges courtroom to establish enough room for the additional circuit judge that was also added on in the county.

Funding for fire departments that was approved through the special legislative session from early last month is also on the table for discussion. Governor Justice sent a letter to the commission last week, stating that $296,619 in funding was approved by lawmakers to help fire departments bolster their fire protection or emergency services.

Also on the agenda includes a discussion over the Winifrede Hollow Fire Substation which was damaged in the flooding from August 28 in eastern Kanawha County. Commissioners may discuss the cost of completely demolishing the structure.

Some other important agenda items for the commission include a discussion about the precinct changes and consolidation as well as an update on litigation regarding the Paint Creek spill from August 2022.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m.