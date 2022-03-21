Kanawha County Commission meeting Thursday about West Side voting site

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will meet later this week to discuss the commission’s approval of a community voting location on Charleston’s West Side.

The Thursday meeting will be a response to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office’s request for an opinion on a legislative rule regarding voting locations. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the office will look at if the commission violated the rule when it voted Feb. 17 to allow an early voting location at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond County building on Virginia Street West.

The State Election Commission has advised Secretary of State Mac Warner to seek a legal opinion from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office on the rule which states county party executive leaders must approve early voting locations.

“We’re going to end up having a cloud put over this early voting opportunity for legally-qualified voters,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “The only real issue in my opinion — and I haven’t changed my mind a bit — is whether or not the legislative rule is in conflict with the statute passed by the Legislature.”

Carper raised concerns about how the State Election Commission notified the public about a discussion on the matter; the body went into an executive session to discuss the issue.

“If that is a notice on something this important, then I’ve never seen anything like that since I’ve held public office,” he said.

“We had a three-hour meeting. We listened to everybody,” Carper added. “Sometimes, people a lot of times.”

The county commission has retained former state Supreme Court clerk Ancil Ramey as counsel.

The commission’s meeting will take place Thursday at 8:30 a.m.