Kanawha County Commission looking to secure federal funds for projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County officials are reviewing a list of projects that may receive federal funding.

The Kanawha County Commission voted Thursday to put the county manager and deputy county manager in charge of contacting West Virginia’s U.S. senators about potential projects. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is receiving project suggestions through April 10, while Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will receive ideas through much of April.

Lawmakers can submit funding requests for local projects through the earmark process. Congress paused the use of earmarks during the Obama administration, but lawmakers agreed to bring back the process last year.

The county commission is considering submitting requests for at least five projects:

— An expansion of the Shawnee Sports Complex Tourism Center.

— The purchase of a new county fire truck.

— The purchase of a new KC-1 mobile command unit to respond to medical emergencies and other situations.

— Efforts to improve recreation in the Upper Kanawha Valley.

— Upgrades to Coonskin Park.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the upgrade to the Shawnee Sports Complex facility should be the commission’s top priority.

“If Shawnee is going to be what you envision it to be — a real tourist designation center — it needs a real facility to handle that,” he said.