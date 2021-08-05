Kanawha County Commission launches application website for coronavirus grant program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday launched an online portal allowing Kanawha County agencies and organizations to seek grants to recover lost revenue tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kanawha County received around $17 million earlier this year from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure approved by Congress in March. The funds can be used to support efforts to slow the spread of the virus, economic stabilization, public health and economic challenges, and public services.

“People can saying this is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” state Auditor J.B. McCuskey told the commission during its Thursday meeting. “I hate that phrase, and the reason I hate it is because I don’t want it to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I want this expenditure of funds done at the local level to be the way it happens going forward every time.”

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office worked with the Kanawha County Commission to develop an online grant application.

“At the end of the day, what this is designed for and what it will do is it will connect you with your constituents,” McCuskey said. “It will make the money that is being spent, it will make it more transparent, and it will make it closer to those who actually need it, and they will feel ownership over how it’s being done.”

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office and the Kanawha County Commission launched an online platform in February 2020 allowing the public to track county spending and review current spending behaviors.