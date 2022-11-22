Kanawha County Commission holds public listening session in Sissonville on sports center project

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission held its final public listening session for the calendar year on the Capital Sports Center project Tuesday.

The 254,000-square-foot facility, which was announced in August, would be located at the Charleston Town Center mall and have a price tag of $80 million. The facility would be located at the spot of the former Macy’s store and the Lee Street parking garage.

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler led a session at the Sissonville High School Auditorium in the afternoon. He told 580-WCHS that no one at the meeting was against the plan, they simply wanted to give input.

“We have a long way to go when it comes to the actual final product, but are going to make sure we listen to the constituents first before we finalize anything,” Wheeler said.

Ideas that came from the meeting Tuesday included an indoor track and room to hold Parkour events. Wheeler said new ideas are critical because that’s how some additions were made during the Shawnee Sports Complex construction.

He said the commission will continue to listen to constituents and then break it down into what’s realistic.

“We’re going to take all these ideas and we’re going to look at priority, first off, how many people would be able to use these activities, and what is going to bring the best results for the community and economic development. Then from there, it’s going to be up to our engineers,” Wheeler said.

Proposed amenities of the facility include an aquatic center, basketball courts, an indoor turf field, a rock climbing wall and an elevated running track.