Kanawha County Commission holds fourth public meeting on Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission held its fourth public meeting for the Capital Sports Center project on Tuesday.

Commissioner Ben Salango, Commission President Kent Carper and City of Charleston officials were on hand at Shawnee Sports Complex to hear from the public on their joint proposed indoor sports complex.

The 254,000-square-foot facility, which was announced in August, would be located at the Charleston Town Center mall and have a price tag of $80 million. The facility would be located at the spot of the former Macy’s store and the Lee Street parking garage.

Proposed amenities include an aquatic center, basketball courts, an indoor turf field, a rock climbing wall and an elevated running track.

“We want to get out and make sure we hear different opinions from all over. Not just inside the city but outside the city because people there are going to use it as well. We want to make sure we get as many ideas and input as possible,” Salango told 580-WCHS.

Salango noted that these meetings are where ideas flourish and pointed to ‘football fields at Shawnee’ idea being born during public listening sessions. He said a few ideas picked up during the meetings have been to include daycare and expanding the aquatic center.

There was a mix of speakers from the public at Tuesday’s meeting. Salango said he believes the overwhelming majority of the public support the plan. The project would be the largest-ever partnership between the commission and City of Charleston.

“I’ve received hundreds and hundreds of emails and text messages and comments from people who say this is long overdue and something that Kanawha County truly needs,” Salango said.

Salango expects one more public listening session to take place in Sissonville in the coming weeks, hosted by Commission Lance Wheeler.