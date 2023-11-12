Kanawha County Commission has several issues under consideration following latest meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission had a busy agenda to tackle during their meeting last week.

Commissioners approved the creation of the County Fire Protection District Fund, or Fund 41. The Commission will soon decide how those funds will be allocated to each department.

“Our job will be eventually to have a room full of people here, wanting to know who’s getting what out of that pot,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

The Commission also approved a new bank account, Fund 40, that will hold the county’s portion from the state’s opioid settlement money. The amount heading to the fund is not known yet but Craper said it could be around $380,000, which the county will get twice, with additional payments being made over time.

“I can tell you right now it’s going to be a pretty good chunk of change,” said Carper.

Allotments are expected to head out across the state starting in December.

Fund 42 regards the EMS salary enhancement fund in which the commission will be receiving $318,108.18. The Commissions said the money will be divided based on 911 response calls made by responding agencies in the county. $300,000 of that fund is specifically for salary enhancement.

Commissioners also received a “status report” from Silling Architects, the company who was chosen to create design recommendations for additional space needed for Magistrate Court.