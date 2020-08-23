Kanawha County Commission focused on getting poll workers for general election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said everything for the general election is fine right now, but noted things will likely change before the election takes place Nov. 3.

“No one, and I mean no one, knows what COVID-19 will be when the election starts,” he said.

Carper told WCHS-AM there is uncertainty heading into the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the commission is focused on recruiting poll workers.

“We have no idea what the conditions will be then,” he said.

West Virginia voters on Aug. 11 could start applying to receive absentee ballots, one of three options for voters in this year’s election. Voters can cite the coronavirus similar to the June primary election, but they are not receiving ballot applications like in the primary.

During the primary election, more than 100 Kanawha County poll workers opted to not participate in their primary election responsibilities because of the coronavirus.

“I blame them not due to COVID-19,” Carper said. “What we need to do is to do more work and work harder to try to have back-up poll workers.”

The commission last week agreed to hire additional poll workers as well as contact the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office about paying poll workers more than the rates of previous elections.

“In Kanawha County, it takes 1,000 people to put on the election. That’s a lot,” Carper said.

Carper added the jobs pay well — as much as $300 — but days are long.

“A poll worker has to get up at 4 o’clock in the morning, and they’re there until 9 or 10 o’clock at night,” he said. “It takes a special place in heaven to thank a poll worker.”

Carper also said he wants to have a public information campaign about the multiple ways to vote. Early voting in West Virginia begins Oct. 21. The final day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.