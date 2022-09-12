Kanawha County Commission establishes fund for Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is taking additional steps related to the construction of an indoor sports complex at the Charleston Town Center mall.

Commissioners agreed last week to create a new fund for the Capital Sports Center, a project that will entail converting the former Macy’s location and Lee Street parking garage into a facility with basketball courts, an aquatic center and other sports amenities. The project is a joint effort between Kanawha County and the city of Charleston.

“Ultimately, I think we’re looking at $80 million total, which will be split between the county and the city,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said. “We’ll also be looking for federal grants, state grants, private companies. It’s a lot, but it’s doable.”

Commissioners agreed to establish a fund for the facility with a transfer of $400,000 from other accounts.

“Apparently, they were transfer fees that have been available for a long period of time. They hadn’t been identified for a particular use,” Commission President Kent Carper said. “They’re public funds, but I think these would be very appropriate funds to go back and begin, for a lack of a better word, seed money.”

The funding could be used for initial studies.

The Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston have scheduled three listening sessions related to the proposed venue. The first event is Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Ball Toyota Event Center, 1905 Patrick Street Plaza, Charleston, WV 25387.