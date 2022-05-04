Kanawha County Commission ends TEAM Vaccinate program, distribute $1.2 million during initiative’s run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission presented the final checks of its coronavirus vaccination initiative during its Tuesday meeting.

The commission launched the Kanawha TEAM Vaccinate program in August to encourage Kanawha County’s youth to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. According to the body, more than 250 local school and university programs received payments upon reaching a vaccination rate of at least 90%.

According to the commission, the country gifted nearly $1.2 million to local organizations.

“Got a little grief when we announced that program,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango joked during the meeting.

Salango said the Rev. Matthew Watts of Grace Bible Church proposed the campaign to commissioners.

“He wanted to figure out a way to get younger kids involved in vaccinations,” Salango explained. “At that time, the CDC was expanding what age groups could get vaccinated.”

According to Salango, Watts encouraged the commission to reach out to school leaders, noting athletic programs and clubs contact the commission throughout the year about funding problems.

“It’s one of the most frequent requests we get,” the commissioner said. “We get that all the time, and we try the best we can to help all the teams, to help all the schools. This was a way to do both. This was a way to help kids stay safe, stay in school, and also help fund their programs.”

Many traditional school activities were postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic; Salango noted one of his sons could not attend his senior prom because of coronavirus-related concerns.

“We wanted to make sure we kept the schools open,” he continued. “When kids went back to in-person learning, we knew there was going to be a spike in COVID-19 positives, and this was our way of trying to help the schools stay open and help the kids stay safe.”

Private and public institutions were eligible for the program. Contributions to each club were dependent on the number of members.