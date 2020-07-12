Kanawha County Commission ends fiscal year with surplus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite the previous financial year ending with unforeseen spending on the coronavirus pandemic, the Kanawha County Commission ended the period with a surplus.

Commissioner Ben Salango said last week the commission has $500,000 more in cash on hand compared to the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The commission had to take multiple actions because of the pandemic, including cleaning the Kanawha County Judicial Annex after multiple people tested positive for the virus.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the surplus was the result of careful planning and quick action.

“We are very conservative. We set aside funds. We look at contingencies, and we actually had funds set aside for emergencies. Certainly, not an emergency of this size,” he said.

The commission ordered hiring and purchasing freezes. Carper said the commission made sure the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office had funding for overtime as well as agencies in need of additional funding.

He also warned local and municipal governments will face financial hardships because of the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re concerned about future revenue for next year and the year after that and the year after that,” he said. “Counties and cities throughout the United States desperately need additional funding because of loss of future income.”

Kanawha County bodies have received nearly $20 million in federal coronavirus relief funding so far.