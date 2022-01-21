Kanawha County Commission denies mining company exoneration request

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday entered a court order denying a tax exoneration request involving Blackhawk Mining.

The State Tax Commission last September submitted the request on behalf of the company. Blackhawk Mining and its subsidiaries Blue Creek Mining, Kanawha Eagle Mining and Panther Creek Mining owe the county around $817,705.

According to the commission, county officials sought more information regarding the exoneration request. Two public hearings regarding the issue also took place.

“Our decision today to deny an $800,000 tax giveaway was grounded firmly in the law,” Commission President Kent Carper said in a statement. “The tax department was attempting to carry the water for a big, out-state company, and it’s simply not fair to the average taxpayer who doesn’t receive the same special treatment.”

Carper noted during Thursday’s commission meeting the state’s answers on the matter were “woefully lacking.”

“In what little answers they offered,” Commissioner Ben Salango added.

The commission has referred the matter to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and requested state officials formally investigate the request.