Kanawha County Commission decides to use ARPA funds distribution plan in handing out money from opioid settlements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission voted Tuesday to distribute its opioid settlement money in the same way that it’s allocated millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

Commission President Kent Carper said it makes sense to follow the same guidelines because they’ve worked well.

“Even though this is a lot less money…the guidelines are what they are and under this proposal we would do the exact same thing,” Carper said.

The commission received $37 million in ARPA funds and has distributed all but about $6 million through a grant application process. The county expects to receive about $7 million in opioid settlement funds in a MOU with the state Attorney General’s Office.

Carper said what the commission did with the ARPA funds was very reasonable.

“I will recommend that under this program that we use the exact same people. They kept us out of trouble. I don’t even think we were close to a claw back,” Carper said.

According to the commission, ARPA funds could be used for “ongoing costs created by the pandemic, replace lost public revenues, support economic stabilization, and make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.”

Carper said he’s confident the county will do well to stick with an allocation process that has worked.

“The program lays it out. It’s very transparent. There’s no requirement we have to follow this, it’s kind of guidelines,” Carper said. “There are things the money can be used for under the MOU.”

Commission allocates more funds for Operation GPA

The county commission also voted Tuesday to provide funding for both Cross Lanes Christian School and Charleston Catholic High School for their end of year school events involving their senior classes.

The Operation Graduation Prom Alive program is aimed at keeping kids safe.

The commission provides $30,000 to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and other police agencies for overtime pay for deputies who have a presense at the school events at high schools across the county. The commission discussed the possibly Tuesday of increasing the amount to $40,000.