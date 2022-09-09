Kanawha County Commission considering actions following Turnpike wreck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will work with the state on protecting the Paint Creek watershed following a truck wreck last month on the West Virginia Turnpike.

A section of Interstate 77 was closed for 18 hours on Aug. 25 after a truck crashed on the Skitter Creek Bridge. The truck was carrying alkyl dimethylamine at the time of the wreck, causing a chemical spill and fish kill in the watershed.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said during Thursday’s commission meeting that commissioners have spoken to the Governor’s Office about actions related to the spill, including a possible lawsuit against Gadsden Gaillard West LLC, the company that owned the truck.

“Our proposal, I think, is to retain counsel, work with the state,” he said. “The state, I believe, is also going to use the attorney general through the DNR or DEP to bring an action.”

The plan also entails speaking to parties about compensating the county and other parties impacted by the spill.

“Assuming they don’t have the financial capability, then our job is to reach out to various federal agencies, state agencies, and probably reach out to our senators and try to clean Paint Creek,” Carper added.

Carper stated the commission will also contact Fayette County officials about the spill and environmental problems.

The driver of the truck — 54-year-old Dennis Eugene West, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina — was charged with driving under the influence. Authorities said West blew a .128 on a breathalyzer.