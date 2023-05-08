Kanawha County Commission concerned about Blue Creek Road

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission worked through a hefty agenda during their most recent meeting last week.

Most notably, the commission addressed the conditions of Blue Creek Road where there has been slippage.

“Blue Creek Road is in terrible shape, it hasn’t gotten any better,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

People have complained to the commission about the quality of the road, according to Carper, who said they will be writing a letter and sending it to the state, hoping they will take a closer look at it.

“Since this is their highway, they’ve got a responsibility if the hill is slipping to make the land owner do something about it,” Carper said.

The Commissioners also gave another update on Paint Creek, although not much has changed since the last update.

Carper said they’ve heard no complaints from residents regarding the area of the chemical spill. Testing at Paint Creek is still being done and the trucking company, Gadsden, Gaillard and West, LLC, the company held responsible for the chemical spill from August 2022, is monitoring Paint Creek.

“This is one thing that we’ve gotten done that I’m very proud of,” said Carper. “Its inevitable that we’re gonna get a resolution by the end of the year.”

The Kanawha County Commission also approved a plan regarding the Upper Kanawha Valley Regional Strategic Plan.