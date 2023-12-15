Kanawha County Commission comes to agreement with GreenPower on proposed PILOT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has approved an agreement with GreenPower Manufacturing WV Inc. on a proposed PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes).

The agreement is for $76,566 a year for 12 years, as described by Charleston finance attorney Ryan White at Thursday’s commission meeting in Charleston.

“The proposal is for a little bit over $75,000 a year and that’s based on the tax tickets for 2021 and 2022,” said White. That amount will be freeze over for 12 years.

GreenPower Motor operates a facility in South Charleston, which just unveiled new all-electric school buses this week. They held a ceremony unveiling the new electric buses Wednesday morning. The buses were delivered to four separate school districts, including Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said they made the deal with GreenPower because the company has kept all of their promises that they have made up to this point.

“When they came in they took a gamble on not just West Virginia but they took a gamble on Kanawha County,” Salango said.

GreenPower has been operating at their facility in South Charleston since last year. The property is also located in a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.

The company has a goal of adding up to 900 new jobs in the state. Commissioner Lance Wheeler said GreenPower Manufacturing will be looking to bring in another 200 new jobs to the area as well, arguing that this agreement is not about “assistance to big business.”

“Tell any of those 200 that this is wrong for them,” Wheeler argued. “These are jobs coming back to an area that need it most. This is not about helping business.”

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper and the rest of the commission said the county should be thankful that GreenPower wanted to operate in West Virginia but also in Kanawha County.

“This project could’ve been put anywhere in the country,” Carper said.

“A lot of other states wanted it and some other counties,” Salango replied.