Kanawha County Commission awards first ALLKAN grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a $25,000 grant to a Clendenin brewery, marking the first grant of the body’s latest countywide grant program.

The commission awarded the grant to Clendenin Brewing Company for the purpose of installing new windows and an air conditioning system in the brewery’s taproom. The business also plans to expand its hours and hire more employees as a result.

Matt and Nikki Holbert opened Clendenin Brewing Company in June as the Kanawha County town marked the sixth anniversary of a flood that devastated the community and other parts of West Virginia. The brewery occupies the main floor of the former Farmers & Citizens State Bank building.

“I did quality control testing there,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango joked during last Thursday’s commission meeting.

The Kanawha County Commission launched the ALLKAN grant program in July to provide financial assistance for small businesses throughout the county. The county allocated $500,000 in coronavirus relief funding for the initiative. A committee is responsible for reviewing applications and making recommendations to commission members.

Salango noted support for the grant request was unanimous.

“Thank you all for opening in Clendenin,” Salango told the Holberts.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler — who also joked he was “quality testing” during the June ribbon-cutting ceremony — said the brewery will be an asset to the community and the local economy.

“I don’t think I’ve seen so many everyday citizens come out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, but you all really pulled it off,” he said.

The Holberts are also owners of Axes & Ales and Bricks & Barrels, both of which are located in Charleston.