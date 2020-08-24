Kanawha County Commission asks DOT for additional work to Elkview road

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is asking the state Department of Transportation (DOT) to repair Blue Creek Road in Elkview.

The commission sent a letter to the DOT on Friday asking once again to look at the repairs needed after the commission had identified several critical road issues for consideration for the State’s Medical Access Road Projects (MARP) program. Blue Creek was designated as high priority repair, according to the county.

According to a county release, the DOT is conducting repairs on Blue Creek Road as part of the MARP program but those repairs do not include a complete repair of the hillside slip that has the potential to block the only means of access for hundreds of residents.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “We have identified Blue Creek as the most critically needed road repair in Kanawha County. This slip has the potential to strand residents and cut them off from police, fire, and EMS services. If Blue Creek doesn’t qualify for the State’s Medical Access Road Program, then I don’t know what would.”