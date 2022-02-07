Kanawha County Commission approves using coronavirus relief funds for projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission approved two funding requests during its meeting last Thursday involving coronavirus relief dollars.

Commissioners signed a letter of intent agreeing to provide West Virginia Health Right with $1 million and approved providing Clendenin with $87,000.

The funding will come from the remaining American Rescue Plan funds of the county.

West Virginia Health Right’s request stems from renovations and construction at its facility on Charleston’s East End. According to CEO Dr. Angie Settle, the building does not have enough space to treat its current caseload, and renovations would include adding around 15,000 square feet of space.

“We really just don’t have enough space to treat patients,” she said. “In order to be able to continue and meet that demand, we really need to expand that building so that we can keep taking patients and taking care of people in need.”

The total cost of the construction project is $10 million. Settle noted the organization has made funding requests to the city of Charleston as well as state and federal governments.

“I understand that if we give the million dollars but you don’t secure the other funding, that the project will not go forward,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “Our million dollars is nice and that’s a lot of money, but quite frankly, it’s only going to be 10% of the project.”

Salango proposed a letter of intent showing the commission’s commitment toward funding a portion of the project as West Virginia Health Right secures funding from other sources.

The town of Clendenin requested $154,000 for its Rails to Trails system. Mayor Kay Summers said crews will pave 2.5 miles of the trail.

“That’s people who can be in wheelchairs, tricycles, strollers and all that to get started,” she said. “The other part is rock-based.”

The commission only approved $87,000 because of eligibility requirements.

Summers noted other organizations will provide funding for the project.