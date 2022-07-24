Kanawha County Commission approves paying Shawnee bond early

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has agreed to make an early repayment of an outstanding construction bond related to the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.

The commission discussed repaying the outstanding bond during its meeting last week to discuss the proposal, arguing the move would save the county more than $1.4 million.

The Kanawha County Commission approved the construction of the Shawnee Sports Complex in May 2017; the plan included the destruction of an existing golf course and configuring the space for multiple fields for soccer, baseball and football events.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango led the effort to build the multi-sports facility.

“Some guy talked me into destroying a golf course one time and bulldozing down a golf course, and this court house was full of people complaining,” commission President Kent Carper said.

“About 80% of them have come back since then and said it was the best thing this county ever did.”

The Shawnee Sports Complex has hosted regional and local soccer tournaments since opening in July 2018. Carper contended around 80% of people who use the facility reside in the Kanawha Valley.