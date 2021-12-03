Kanawha County Commission approves one-time salary enhancement, pay raises for employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County employees will receive a one-time salary enhancement and a pay raise following a vote during the Kanawha County Commission’s Thursday meeting.

The commission approved both pay increases, citing the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts of county employees to serve the community.

The one-time salary increase includes $3,000 payments to deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office; $2,000 for emergency management and employees whose offices focus on coronavirus response efforts; $1,000 for other full-time employees; and $500 for part-time workers.

Deputies were originally set to receive $2,000, but Commissioner Ben Salango proposed an amendment to increase the payment to $3,000, matching last year’s amount. The commission unanimously agreed to the change.

“I think it needs to be consistent,” he said. “We did it last year for the sheriff’s department, and certainly it hasn’t been any easier.”

The commission agreed to use federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for the salary enhancements.

The commission also agreed to a 4% pay raise, in which President Kent Carper proposed changing the increase from 3% to the final amount.

Salango said county employees deserve the additional money, but also noted the importance of keeping staff by offering a higher salary to employees.

“It’s been a tough year, and I think they deserve to be compensated,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure you are retaining your employees. I don’t want them to find another job; I want them to stay.”

The pay raise will go into effect in January.