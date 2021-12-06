Kanawha County Commission approves funds for Crestwood water project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County agency has received $678,000 for providing water to multiple households in the Crestwood area.

The Kanawha County Commission approved the Kanawha Country Regional Development Authority’s funding request during the commission’s meeting last week. The development authority will use federal coronavirus relief dollars to fund the project.

According to Commissioner Lance Wheeler, county officials have tried to provide water to the Crestwood area for 25 years with little success.

“That’s 25 years we’ve been talking to the citizens of this area, telling them we’re working on it, trying to find the funding, and we’re trying to make sure they have clean water that can be provided to their households,” he said.

County staff noted the county is putting $18,000 per customer toward the project compared to West Virginia American Water Company’s dedicated amount of $5,000 per customer.

“It’s kind of nonsensical,” President Kent Carper said.

Thirty-six West Virginia American Water customers residing in the area currently do not have adequate water services. Anita King said she has to pay for a water truck to deliver water to her home and bring water from another source.

“We’re three miles from the city limits. This is a travesty,” she said. “It’s a travesty that we don’t have public water service, and I’m begging you.”

“You don’t have to beg us,” Carper answered. “We’re voting for this, but I want to make sure it’s very clear this is a private company that their CEO makes so much money, they could put gold spigots in your house.”

The commission also approved giving American Rescue Plan funds to the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for revenue losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.