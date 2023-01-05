Kanawha County Commission approves funding requests from Nitro, ambulance authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission approved a pair of funding requests Thursday night totaling more than $430,000.

The commission agreed to allocate $400,000 to the City of Nitro for a pair of garbage trucks.

Mayor Dave Casebolt told the commission the city has run into some bad luck lately with its garbage pick-up fleet.

The money will be used to purchase a roll-off truck and small garbage truck.

The commission also approved more than $34,000 for the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority to outfit 5 sets of gear for medics responding to sheriff’s department SWAT team incidents.

The gear includes five radios.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said the money will come from the voter-approved county Public Safety Grant.