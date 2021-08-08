Kanawha County Commission approves funding request for WVSU stadium improvements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved a $150,000 request from the West Virginia State University athletic department for renovations to its football stadium.

The funding will go towards installing lights and an artificial turf playing surface at Lakin Field at Dickerson Stadium.

According to Athletic Director Nate Burton, West Virginia State University is the only Mountain East Conference institution without an artificial turf field.

“Artificial turf fields are durable, long-lasting alternatives to grass with significant annual maintenance savings,” he said. “These improvements will become a symbol of quality, served as a strong recruiting tool for WVSU, and provide a modern, updated training and playing environment for our student-athletes.”

Burton added local youth organizations will also be able to use the field.

“This gift would provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes and serve as a point of pride for the university, alumni and the broad community around Institute,” he said.

The university will make a public announcement about the project on Aug. 23.