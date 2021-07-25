Kanawha County Commission approves funding for flight school work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission approved a $400,000 contribution to Yeager Airport for the ongoing construction of the Marshall University flight school, in which classes are scheduled to begin next month.

The airport requested funding from the commission. Airport Director Nick Keller told commissioners during the body’s meeting last week that the funding was instrumental in constructing a necessary aircraft apron for the Marshall Bill Noe Flight School. The airport received one $946,000 bid for related work, but Keller said the airport does not have the necessary funds.

“Nick, if we denied this, would the flight school open timely as you’re hoping?” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango asked.

“I don’t think it would, sir,” Keller responded. “This is vital that we get this funding to ensure that we can do the project.”

Keller said the flight school will add to Yeager Airport’s economic impact; the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission reported in June the airport has a statewide economic impact of $225 million.

“Most important, I think, 3,000 jobs in the Kanawha Valley are related to Yeager Airport,” Keller added.

Marshall University allocated $6.7 million toward the project. Keller said the airport sought funding from other sources to cover related costs.