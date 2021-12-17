Kanawha County Commission approves funding for 12 food banks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Twelve Kanawha County food banks have received $10,000 each for addressing increased demand in meals and covering higher food costs.

The Kanawha County Commission approved the $120,000 order during its meeting on Thursday, in which commissioners noted organizations need financial assistance as need in food banks increases around the holidays.

“With people hungry right now — there is uncertainty with the food and people don’t know where their next meal is going to come from — my guess is you need every can of green beans you get your hands on,” Commission President Kent Carper said.

Caitlin Cook and Chad Morrison with Mountaineer Food Bank told the commission there has been increased demand for food, and food banks are dealing with higher costs because of inflation. Food banks are providing food to up to 350 additional households this year.

“It’s starting to go in the wrong direction,” Morrison said. “The number started to go down when we saw some of the stimulus money, some of the federal payments coming through. Those numbers are coming back up.”

The other food banks receiving funding:

— Campbell’s Creek Food Pantry.

— Sissonville Multipurpose Center Association.

— Riverside High School Food Pantry.

— Clendenin United Methodist Church.

— Booker T. Washington Community Center.

— Mountain Mission.

— Hansford Center.

— Good Shepherd Catholic Mission.

— The Bread of Life.

— Disc Pantry 1.

— Trinity’s Table.

The commission agreed to use American Rescue Plan funds for the payments. The commission also agreed to provide the Sissonville Multipurpose Center Association with an additional $47,940 for covering loss revenue and support facilities such as Cabin Creek Health Center.