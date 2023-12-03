Kanawha County Commission approves emergency purchase of new police vehicles for sheriff’s department

The Kanawha County Commission has approved an “emergency purchase” of 11 new police vehicles for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Commissioners Kent Carper, Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler all agreed that this was an emergency situation as the department has been searching for vehicles to potentially purchase for some time.

Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said they wanted to act on this with some urgency while there are some vehicles available to them. He said some vendors and dealerships told them they weren’t going to be able to order vehicles until around April or May of next year.

“We’ve had to go out to other vendors around the state that other agencies have used to be able to get our vehicles,” said Crawford.

The department is set to purchase 2023 Dodge Durango police pursuit vehicles through Stephens Auto. Each vehicle is priced at $41,346. The money used for the vehicles is already budgeted through the public safety grant fund.

The commission said that manufacturers are not scheduled to produce new police pursuit vehicles until 2025.

Chief Deputy Crawford expressed his gratitude to the commission for their assistance.

“I’d like to thank all three of you on behalf of the men and women that serve each and every day,” Crawford said. “They really appreciate the support you all give to us.”