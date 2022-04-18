Kanawha County Commission approves Coonskin Park golf project with concerns about cost

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission, with some hesitancy, has approved a letter of intent backing more than $900,000 in upgrades to the Coonskin Park golf course to transform the existing layout into a nine-hole par-3 course.

The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission requested $941,267 for the project.

The course previously had 18 holes, but the June 2016 flood damaged the course’s irrigation system and part of the course. The back-nine holes would be converted into picnic shelters, a walking track and a splash pad, but Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler noted the project is still being reviewed.

Retired Maj. Gen. Allen Tackett, a member of the parks commission, said the change will result in shorter games.

“We have the front-nine back open, but it’s turning it into something pretty special that I think probably the golfers in the county and the surrounding area will like much better than what we have,” Tackett told county commissioners during the body’s meeting last Thursday.

Wheeler noted younger golfers are interested in having a smaller course.

“It’s very quick, and they have families to go to,” he said. “All the courses that we see here in the area — even doing nine holes — it takes too long for them.”

County commissioners raised concerns about the size of the funding request. Commissioner Ben Salango — who led the commission’s efforts to open the Shawnee Sports Complex — noted his efforts to ensure the cost of that project would not exceed the allocated amount.

“My concern is we’re going to get into this … and then you’re going to be back here saying, ‘Oh my goodness! We’re six holes in. What are we going to do? We can’t have a six-hole course. We need another million dollars,'” he said. “And I’m going to vote no.”

Tackett and Wheeler said there has been a review of the park commission’s plan. Wheeler committed to monitoring the effort to ensure it does not go over the budgeted amount.

“We’re not going to have to come back here for extra money just to get all nine holes finished. I can guarantee that is going to happen,” he said.

Wheeler noted possible funding sources, including coronavirus relief funding and a grant from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.