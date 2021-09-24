Kanawha County Commission approves Clendenin annexation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission approved the town of Clendenin’s ordinance related to the annexation of two properties.

The commission held a public hearing during its Thursday meeting to consider the proposal. The town previously approved annexing areas including the future location of Clendenin Elementary School near Wolverton Mountain Road and a section of U.S. Route 119.

The Kanawha County Board of Education backed the annexation, as does the state Division of Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation.

The commission’s role was clerical; Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe said the commission could not use discretion in judging the application under state law.

“There’s a couple types of annexation. This is an annexation without an election or an annexation by ordinance,” he explained.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper noted the commission was following state code with its decision and added he would oppose any attempt to force annexation.