Kanawha County Commission approves Capital Sports Center’s Development Association committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Future prospects of the new Capital Sports Center now becoming even more of a reality following the Kanawha County Commission’s approval of the five member committee standing behind the project.

The future multi-use sports complex will be a creation launched by both the county commission and the City of Charleston, who met Wednesday evening for their approval of the project’s committee.

Wednesday night the city approved two members to stand on the newly-formed Capital Sports Center’s Development Association committee, with the county commission approving three more Thursday.

“Tonight what we wanted to do was move this project forward, appoint our two board members and also approve the joint board member that we’ll have with the city, Steve White,” announced Commissioner Ben Salango during Thursday’s meeting.

The other four chosen members include Kyle Mork and Nancy Bruns chosen by the city, and Andrew Jordon and Nate Burton appointed by the county.

The board will be responsible for getting the construction phase of the project underway, as well handling operations, maintenance, and the architectural and engineering process of the project.

They will also take care of the property acquisition on the project, but Salango said some money has to come through before that can happen.

“To do that though, to even begin to think about the property acquisition, we’re going to need to transfer some money from the county commission into the Capital Sports Center fund, and I propose that we transfer $5 million into that fund,” said Salango.

Salango said some of the money going into the $5 million dollar fund are still in a certificate of deposit and will not be available until November, but some money can be transferred over now.

However, he went on to say that the project has taken longer than he had hoped and a lot of that is due to issues with bond holders.

He said the property acquisition has been the biggest challenge, which he says is because of the aforementioned bond holders.

“The bond holders believe that they can use their position to leverage a better deal if you will,” said Salango.

The project’s original concept structure will transform the old Macy’s location and part of the Town Center Parking Garage into the complex at the Town Center Mall. Salango said the bond holders are asking for more than fair market value for the property, saying they are wanting a much higher rate than what it should be leased for.

He said the garages there are not in the best condition and would be between $4 million and $10 million in deferred maintenance.

Salango said that resolving this issue with the bond holders may potentially require litigation.

Salango said the garages will potentially include a basketball, volleyball and gymnasium portion of the center by removing three floors of one of the garages.

“Doing that would accomplish two things, one it would give us the structure and when you combine that with the asset the city already has with the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, you would be able to host some of the largest events on the east coast,” he said.

However, he said if this potential litigation with the bond holders does not go through or if they can’t reach an agreement, they are looking at another location for the project all together.

“I think the downtown location would be ideal, there’s other space we could use downtown but I think this one is probably the best space,” he said.

So far the county has been advanced $20 million in federal earmarks in order to get the project underway.

The county is also planning to inquire more funding through the state, and Salango said he has hope Governor Jim Justice will be on board.

“I think the governor, he understands tourism, he understands particularly sports tourism, and I think he’ll be interested in this project.”

Salango said they are going to start with the portion that’s going to have the biggest economic impact which will likely be the basketball and volleyball area of the complex.

Salango added that while the project is for the community at large they are also looking to expand interest beyond West Virginia.

“It’s for the people to use, our kids will be able to go there, they’ll be able to play there, but we also want to bring folks in from out of town,” Salango said.

“When you’re talking about hosting 36 basketball teams playing at one time, or 72 volleyball teams playing at one time, the economic impact of that is going to be tremendous.”