Kanawha County Commission approves bringing back fair as festival

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is aiming to bring back the county fair under a new title.

The commission approved Thursday a motion to create a festival highlighting the county’s agriculture and local businesses.

According to Commissioner Lance Wheeler, the county has not held a fair since 2006.

“Let it not be said this county commission has not done everything it can during and after this pandemic to help revitalize the area and bring prosperity back,” he said. “One of the things that I think we are missing is the cultural aspect that we used to share with our community.”

Wheeler recommended bringing the fair back as a festival.

“Just an event that would attract all Kanawha County citizens to come together, participate in events for the kids, and at the same time, show what Kanawha County has best with our businesses,” he said.

Wheeler also recommended the festival’s title should honor late Commissioner Hoppy Shores, who died Feb. 4. Shores’ legacy on the commission included a focus on community outreach and youth programs. The event’s title is the Kanawha County “Hoppy Shores” County Festival.

Wheeler succeeded Shores on the commission.

Commissioners also approved the creation of a five-member committee to oversee the festival.