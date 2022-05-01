Kanawha County Commission approves additional funds for Meadowood Park paving effort

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission agreed to provide the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission with additional funding to complete paving at Meadowood Park.

The county commission previously approved providing the parks and recreation body with $175,000 for the project, but the county-wide commission approved an additional $104,720 during its meeting last Thursday after bids for the project were higher than initially estimated.

“They’re all coming in extremely high right now at this time of the year,” Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. “We knew that was probably going to happen before the bids, so we set some money aside. We knew that if we put too much money aside on this project, it would kind of hint to the contractors that they could inflate that number a little bit.”

Meadowood Park is the starting location of the Tour de Coal, a 12-mile float trip down the Coal River. Thousands of kayakers visit Kanawha County for the event, which can create congestion issues on nearby highways because of the current road’s condition.

“Whenever they, in turn, had the single lane, it caused traffic to back up to where it even blocked the main highway,” said retired Maj. Gen. Allen Tackett, a member of the parks commission.

According to Wheeler, the paving project is expected to be completed by the end of May.