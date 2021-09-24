Kanawha County Commission approves $100K for health department’s antibody clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday agreed to allocate $100,000 to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for its monoclonal antibody clinic.

The health department opened the clinic last week. The effort focuses on treating people with the coronavirus with an infusion of antibodies. The treatment is targeted toward individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus but are not sick enough to be hospitalized.

Health officials have to confirm a patient has the coronavirus, and patients at a higher risk are placed at a higher priority.

“If you wait too long, the virus has replicated to a point where it’s more difficult to treat and the symptoms will be worse,” health department interim director Dr. Sherri Young said. “It’s more difficult for the antibodies to work because the viral load is so high.”

Young said 62 people have received treatment with 24 patients set to begin treatment Friday.

“It’s been a success,” she said. “We’re happy to provide that service line to decompress the overload onto health care systems and especially our hospitals.”

Young added the health department is building its capacity to provide treatment to up to 40 patients.